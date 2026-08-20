Arunachal's Namsai to get science centre and planetarium; ministers inspect construction progress
Science and Technology Minister Dasanglu Pul inspected the under-construction Science Centre and digital planetarium in Namsai with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom. She said the facility could widen access to science and astronomy learning, while urging faster, high-quality construction.
- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and local MLA joined the inspection
- The project includes a Category-II science centre and digital planetarium
- Pul said students would gain exposure to astronomy and space exploration
Arunachal Pradesh Science and Technology Minister Dasanglu Pul inspected the ongoing construction of the upcoming Science Centre (Category-II) and 10-metre Dome Digital Planetarium (Category-II) in Namsai.
The Minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom during the inspection.
Pul said the facility will open new avenues for learning about science, astronomy and space exploration, particularly for students and young learners across Arunachal Pradesh.
The project is being developed in phases, with the building scheduled for completion by March 2028. Pul urged the executing agency, the Public Works Department (PWD), to expedite the construction and make every effort to complete the building ahead of schedule while maintaining the highest standards of quality.
The Science Centre and Planetarium is envisioned as a modern learning facility aimed at nurturing curiosity, encouraging innovation and inspiring the youth to explore new possibilities in science and technology.
Pul said the facility will be an important addition to Arunachal Pradesh's educational infrastructure, providing young minds with opportunities to learn, discover and explore beyond conventional boundaries.
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