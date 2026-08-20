Arunachal's Namsai to get science centre and planetarium; ministers inspect construction progress

Arunachal Pradesh Science and Technology Minister Dasanglu Pul inspected the ongoing construction of the upcoming Science Centre (Category-II) and 10-metre Dome Digital Planetarium (Category-II) in Namsai.

The Minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom during the inspection.

Pul said the facility will open new avenues for learning about science, astronomy and space exploration, particularly for students and young learners across Arunachal Pradesh.

The project is being developed in phases, with the building scheduled for completion by March 2028. Pul urged the executing agency, the Public Works Department (PWD), to expedite the construction and make every effort to complete the building ahead of schedule while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

The Science Centre and Planetarium is envisioned as a modern learning facility aimed at nurturing curiosity, encouraging innovation and inspiring the youth to explore new possibilities in science and technology.

Pul said the facility will be an important addition to Arunachal Pradesh's educational infrastructure, providing young minds with opportunities to learn, discover and explore beyond conventional boundaries.