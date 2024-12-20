Arunachal's Nirjuli police, on December 14 apprehended an individual accused of theft. The arrest followed a complaint filed by a woman on December 13, who reported that her handbag, containing Rs 15,000 in cash, a mobile phone, and a SIM card linked to her SBI account was stolen from her car on November 13.

Unauthorised UPI transactions amounting to approximately Rs 14,000 were carried out using her linked bank account between between November 15 and 17.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Nirjuli Police Station (C/No. 70/24) under Section 303(2) BNS. The investigation was assigned to SI Gopal Tok, under the supervision of SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo and Inspector TM Nekam, OC Nirjuli.

The accused, identified as Nor Seeh @ Peso (27), a resident of Raka Village, Keyi Panyor was apprehended after the stolen mobile phone was traced and recovered from a woman to whom he had sold it. The identification followed a combination of technical analysis and traditional investigative methods.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to being a habitual drug user and admitted to stealing the handbag. Using the stolen mobile phone linked to the victim's SBI account, he and his accomplice generated OTPs, changed the GPay password, and carried out UPI transactions in exchange for money in Ziro, Lower Subansiri.

Naharlagun SP, Mihin Gambo, appreciated the prompt action by the Nirjuli police team in solving the case and recovering the stolen items. He urged the public to remain vigilant, ensure vehicles are securely locked while parked, and immediately report such incidents to the nearest police station.