Arunachal's Nirjuli Police seize suspected heroin, arrest two in anti-drug operation

In a major anti-drug operation, Nirjuli Police in Arunachal Pradesh arrested two persons and seized 22.6 grams of suspected heroin during a special operation conducted near Lekhi Village in the Capital Region.

According to police, the operation was launched on June 22 following credible information regarding the transportation of heroin from Banderdewa towards the Capital Region. Acting on the tip-off, a police team led by Inspector T. Hassang, Officer-in-Charge of Nirjuli Police Station, and supervised by SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo, intercepted a scooty bearing registration number AS-07X-0255 near the Truck Terminal at Lekhi after a brief chase.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Munmun Morang (32), a resident of Lakhimpur district in Assam, and Bikram Doley (30), a resident of Majuli district in Assam.

During a search conducted in the presence of Executive Magistrate Khoda Bath and following legal procedures, police recovered 17 plastic vials containing an orange-coloured powder suspected to be heroin from the possession of Munmun Morang. The seized contraband weighed 22.6 grams, including the weight of the containers.

Following the recovery, Nirjuli Police registered a case under Section 21(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Both accused have been arrested and further investigation is underway to determine the source, destination and possible trafficking network linked to the seized contraband.

Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun, Dr. Nyelam Nega reaffirmed the commitment of Arunachal Pradesh Police towards creating a drug-free society and appealed to citizens to assist law enforcement agencies by sharing credible information related to drug trafficking and substance abuse.

Police said efforts are continuing to identify other individuals involved in the alleged drug supply chain.