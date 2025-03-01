Arunachal's Nisai Wangsu Saham has been crowned Mrs Tirap Changlang Longding 2025 (Mrs. TCL), emerging victorious in the prestigious beauty pageant held in Khonsa, the headquarters of Tirap district, near the Myanmar border.



The Mrs. TCL 2025 contest, which celebrates the grace, confidence, and talent of women from the Tirap, Changlang, and Longding (TCL) districts of Arunachal Pradesh, was attended by Women & Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul. She praised the contestants for their elegance and resilience, extending heartfelt congratulations to the winners.



Final Results of Mrs. TCL 2025:

Winner: Nisai Wangsu Saham

1st Runner-Up: Khoancha Tekwa

2nd Runner-Up: Tumcha Rangyang



Minister Pul acknowledged the event as a significant platform for women’s empowerment, encouraging participants to continue inspiring future generations. She emphasized that such contests play a crucial role in fostering self-confidence, leadership, and representation for women in society.



The event also saw the presence of prominent women leaders, including MLAs Chakat Aboh (Khonsa West), Nyabi Jini Dirchi (Basar), and Wanglam Sawin (Khonsa East), along with Chasuam Wangchadong, Chairperson of the Nocte Women Association. Their participation highlighted the importance of women’s leadership and empowerment in Arunachal Pradesh.