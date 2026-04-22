Arunachal's Nyeman Wangsu, Mercy Ngaimong win multiple medals in Moscow Wushu Championship

National champions Nyeman Wangsu and Mercy Ngaimong hailing from Arunachal Pradesh added to their achievements by winning multiple medals at the Moscow Wushu Star International Championship held in Moscow from April 17 to 21.



Three-time National Games gold medallist Wangsu secured three silver medals in the changquan, daoshu and gunshu events. Ngaimong, also a three-time National Games gold medallist, clinched two silver medals in the jianshu and qiangshu events.

Both athletes have cleared the preliminary trials for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan, with final selection scheduled for June ahead of the continental event later this year.

Meanwhile, the All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association (AAPWA) expressed concern over the lack of proper training infrastructure in the state.

AAPWA general secretary John Tara Bakey said that despite consistent performances at national and international levels, wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh continue to face challenges due to inadequate facilities.

He pointed out that there is no dedicated indoor wushu training hall in the capital region or any district in the state, and urged authorities to establish well-equipped training centres to help athletes prepare better for major events like the Asian Games and the Olympics.