Arunachal’s Nyeman Wangsu to compete in women’s Changquan final at Asian Games

Arunachal Pradesh wushu player Nyeman Wangsu will represent India in the women’s Changquan final at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan on Monday, September 21 with a medal at stake in what marks a significant milestone in her sporting career.

Wangsu will compete in the women’s Changquan final at 5:30 am IST on September 21 at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall in Japan, according to the official event schedule.

Hailing from Kanubari in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district, Wangsu has earned a place in the Indian contingent for the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. Her qualification marks a significant achievement for Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast, as she becomes the first wushu player from the state to qualify for the Asian Games for a second time.

Wangsu had been selected for the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, but could not participate due to issues related to the stapled visa. She has since continued her training and competitive career, eventually securing another opportunity to represent India at the continental sporting event.

Her appearance in the Changquan final on Monday comes after years of training and competition and places her among India's medal contenders in wushu at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

The 20th Asian Games are being held across Japan from September 19 to October 4, with athletes competing in 43 sports.