Nyishi Elite society is getting its dream project NES secretariat at Jullang which has been made through the contribution or donation of the elite officers, legislatures, and entrepreneurs of the Nyishi Community.



Out of the 15 crores project, 12 crores were collected through donations from the members of the Nyishi Community and various sections.

"This concept of making this Secretariat of Nyishi elite society NES started in 2017 on Nyishi decadal day on 19 April 2017 at Nyokum Lapung Itanagar NES called a meeting for mobilization of resources to make this dream project come true and invited all the elite officers, legislatures entrepreneurs to make a plan. Accordingly, we started searching for land for this project, and later when approached former CM Nabam Tuki we got this land free as donated by the for the noble cause of society,'' said NES, General Secretary, Heri Marin.

Heri Marin General Secretary of NES said that many entrepreneurs like Er Techi Rotu, former MLA Takam Pario, and others assured NES of all possible financial help and with their help, this NES secretariat is going to get inaugurated on November 28.

Marin also highlighted the facilities of this huge building which got completed after four years of foundation with three floors comprising of top class chambers for all the executive members of NES equipped with AC, and bathroom furniture.

Lifts internal air-conditioning system, and quality tiles have been installed for a better office atmosphere.

''A huge federal assembly hall was constructed to accommodate all the members from all seven Nyishi inhabited districts, and members of affiliated bodies like ANYA All Nyishi Youth association, ANSU All Nyishi Students Union, All Nyishi Association, Nyishi art and culture welfare society others for conducting proceedings and meetings,'' said Marin.