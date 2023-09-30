Onam Gamno, a formidable arm wrestler hailing from East Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh, has secured a historic victory by winning the gold medal in the left arm 52 kg category at the ongoing World Arm Wrestling Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Her remarkable achievement has not only made her family and well-wishers proud but has also garnered accolades from the state and the entire nation.

State's Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein congratulated Gamno on her remarkable achievement.

“Delighted to learn that Ms Onam Gamno has secured a Gold Medal in the left arm 52 kg category at the World Arm Wrestling Championship, 2023, demonstrating her incredible strength and determination,” Mein wrote on X.

Earlier, during her departure for the Championship to represent India, State's Chief Minister, Pema Khandu had also showed happiness over Onam's achievement.

In the context of his tweet, the Arunachal CM shared a congratulatory post on 20th September saying, “Where there is a will there is a wrestler! Kudos to Ms Onam Gamno, of Ngopok village in East Siang district as she gets set to represent India at the World Armwrestling Championship 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

It’s commendable that you pursued your passion for wrestling alongside your challenging job as a Nursing Officer.”

Meanwhile, congratulations are pouring in from all quarters to Ms Onam Gamno for her achievements and several Facebook and Whatsapp groups are full of congratulatory messages for her.