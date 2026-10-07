Arunachal’s Pakke Kessang becomes first district to erect official boundary pillar along Assam border

Pakke Kessang district of Arunachal Pradesh has emerged as the first district in the state to erect an official boundary pillar along the Arunachal Pradesh-Assam inter-state boundary, amid longstanding boundary-related issues between the two states.

The official boundary pillar was erected at Dikalmukh in Pakke Kessang district, marking the demarcated boundary between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. Health and Family Welfare Minister and Seijosa MLA Biyuram Wahge was present at the site alongside the newly installed boundary pillar.

The development marks a step towards formally identifying and strengthening the demarcation of the inter-state boundary at the district level.

Pakke Kessang District Administration has also been nominated for the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister’s Award in recognition of its work related to the boundary demarcation initiative.

The Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary has remained a longstanding issue, with both states undertaking measures in recent years to resolve disputes and establish clearer demarcation of their shared boundary