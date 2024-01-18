The eighth edition of the Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival, a unique celebration dedicated to the conservation of the state bird, Hornbill, was observed with great enthusiasm in Seijosa of Pakke Kesang district in Arunachal Pradesh. The festival, known for its commitment to wildlife and nature conservation, particularly focuses on the endangered Hornbill bird, the state bird of Arunachal Pradesh.

The term "Paga" translates to Hornbill in the local Nyishi language, underlining the festival's emphasis on the preservation of this magnificent bird, which is currently on the brink of extinction. Notably, the Hornbill holds the status of the state bird in both Arunachal Pradesh and Kerala.

Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, emphasizing the festival's commendable objective of promoting environmental conservation. Prof Tana Showren, President of Nyishi Elite Society, attended as the Guest of Honor, lauding the initiative to abandon the use of Hornbill beaks in traditional headgear in favor of fiberglass alternatives.

Minister Nalo commended the Nyishi community for their commitment to preserve the state bird, stressing the importance of passing on the boon of nature to the next generation in a sustainable manner. He encouraged the protection of flora and fauna in the state.

In his address, Showren appealed to the public to safeguard wildlife, particularly the Hornbill, from poachers. He highlighted the increasing concern among local communities for wildlife and forest protection, emphasizing the festival's role in spreading the message of conservation.

Local MLA Seijosa and BJP President Biyuram Wahge drew attention to Arunachal Pradesh's rich natural resources and biodiversity. He urged the public to unite for the nurturing and conservation of the state's ecology, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to protect and promote the unique biodiversity of Arunachal Pradesh.

The festival witnessed the participation of local tribes and communities, showcasing traditional food, dresses, handcrafted ornaments, and engaging in various activities. Traditional dances and performances added cultural vibrancy to the event.