Arunachal's Pangsau Pass Border Haat resumes after six years, boosting India-Myanmar ties

The historic Pangsau Pass Border Haat at Nampong in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district resumed operations on July 20 after a gap of six years, marking a significant step toward strengthening India-Myanmar relations and cross-border trade.

The market reopened on July 20, 2026, and will now operate three days every month — on the 10th, 20th, and 30th. Officials said the resumption of the Border Haat is expected to boost border tourism and enhance trade and cultural exchanges between India and Myanmar.

Located in Pangsau village on the Myanmar side of the international border, just across from Nampong in Arunachal Pradesh, the market is a vibrant cross-border bazaar where visitors can purchase a wide variety of Myanmarese and Southeast Asian goods, including traditional handicrafts, textiles, jade, ethnic foods, and everyday essentials.

Indian citizens can cross the border to visit the market on designated “India Days” with the required Protected Area Permit (PAP) or other local permissions. On Fridays, known as “Burma Day,” Myanmarese villagers cross into Nampong to shop on the Indian side.

The reopening of the Pangsau Pass market is also expected to revive tourism in the region, as the area is home to the historic Lake of No Return, a renowned World War II site located about 12 km inside Myanmar.

Local authorities have welcomed the resumption of the Border Haat, expressing hope that it will create new economic opportunities for border communities and further strengthen the longstanding cultural and commercial ties between the two neighbouring countries.