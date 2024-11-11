The Pangsau Pass International Festival, a celebration of the rich cultural heritage shared between India and Myanmar, is set to take place in the scenic town of Nampong, Arunachal Pradesh, from January 20-22, 2025.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu shared his excitement for the upcoming event on Twitter, stating, "Pangsau Pass International Festival is going to be held in the scenic town of Nampong of Arunachal Pradesh on January 20-22, 2025. It celebrates the heritage and unity of two great nations - India and Myanmar. Do plan in advance and come to enjoy the confluence of two incredible cultures and people's bonhomie!"

The annual festival, held in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, serves as a platform for cross-border trade and cultural exchange, allowing the tribes of Northeast India and Myanmar to showcase their unique traditions and products to the world.

Visitors to the Pangsau Pass International Festival can look forward to a rich lineup of activities, from textile stalls showcasing the region’s colourful tribal handlooms and crafts to local food stalls offering a taste of authentic cuisine.

The festival also features lively musical performances, traditional sports, and opportunities to visit historic sites such as the Stilwell Road, the War Cemetery, and the tranquil Lake of No Return.

The festival's primary focus is to celebrate the shared heritage and unity between India and Myanmar, fostering a spirit of cultural exchange and people-to-people bonhomie.