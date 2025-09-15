Arunachal’s Papum Pare bans unauthorised earth cutting near airport

The Papum Pare District Magistrate has banned illegal earth-cutting activities around Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi and along National Highway 415, effective immediately.

District Magistrate Vishakha Yadav issued the executive order on September 15, citing safety concerns after reports of continued unauthorised excavation in the area. The activities have been occurring without proper permissions despite a previous prohibitory order issued in December 2023.

According to the order, the illegal earth cutting has caused landslides and mudslides that endanger human lives and damage airport infrastructure, the national highway, and drainage systems. The excavation activities have also blocked the airport runway and roads, causing public inconvenience.

The magistrate invoked sections 30(1) and 34 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 to implement the ban. These provisions allow district authorities to coordinate disaster management and take necessary steps to assist communities facing threatening situations.

The order directs the Superintendent of Police for Papum Pare District and the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Balijan to implement the prohibition strictly. Violators will face legal action under existing laws.

The ban covers areas around Donyi Polo Airport and the National Highway 415 corridor within Papum Pare district's jurisdiction.