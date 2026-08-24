Arunachal’s Papum Pare begins final push for error-free electoral rolls under SIR 2026

Vivek H.P., IAS, Secretary, Health & Family Welfare and Electoral Roll Observer for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 in Papum Pare district, reviewed the progress of the electoral roll revision during a meeting with political representatives and election officials at Yupia on August 24.

The Observer emphasised the importance of transparency, accuracy and public trust in the electoral process and urged all stakeholders to work together to ensure a credible and error-free electoral roll.

Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak stressed that the SIR exercise should remain non-political and free from political interference, while Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek appreciated the efforts of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and election officials.

Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Mamu Hage briefed the meeting on the progress of the SIR exercise and informed that 11 new polling stations have been added in the district.

Claims and objections will be disposed of until September 18, 2026, while the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on September 22, 2026.

The meeting was attended by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) of the 13-Itanagar, 14-Doimukh and 15-Sagalee Assembly Constituencies, representatives of political parties, elected ZPMs and officers and officials of the Election Department.