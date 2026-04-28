Arunachal's Papum Pare completes Census 2027 training, door-to-door survey from May 1

The district administration of Papum Pare district in Arunachal has completed the training of enumerators and supervisors in preparation for the forthcoming Census of India 2027.

The training programme concluded on April 25, 2026, after being conducted in two phases at the sub-divisional level. Phase I was held from April 20 to 22 in Balijan, Doimukh and Sagalee, while Phase II took place from April 23 to 25 in Balijan, Kimin and Sagalee.

According to official data, 10 supervisors and 49 enumerators from Balijan sub-division, seven supervisors and 34 enumerators from Doimukh, three supervisors and 13 enumerators from Kimin, and 21 supervisors and 77 enumerators from Sagalee were trained. The programme focused on preparing field personnel for the Houselisting and Housing Census, which constitutes the first phase of the 2027 census exercise.

Enumerators will conduct door-to-door surveys from May 1 to May 30, 2026, to collect household-level data. The district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner-cum-Principal Census Officer Labsang Tsering, has appealed to residents to cooperate fully by providing accurate and complete information across the 34 prescribed questionnaires.

Leleen Regon, Assistant Director of Economics and Statistics-cum-Additional District Census Officer, said the data collected would form a critical basis for government planning and policy formulation over the next decade. Authorities have urged residents to ensure that all responses are accurate and authentic.

Officials also clarified that census data are strictly confidential and are not subject to disclosure under the Right to Information Act, 2005.