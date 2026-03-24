Arunachal's Papum Pare district forms panels to regulate LPG supply

The Papum Pare district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has constituted monitoring committees to regulate the supply and distribution of LPG cylinders and petroleum products, officials said on March 24.

The initiative aims to prevent hoarding and black marketing while ensuring uninterrupted availability of essential fuels across the district.

According to an official notification, the committees have been set up in view of the prevailing international energy supply chain situation and to strengthen oversight of LPG and petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) distribution.

The panels will monitor the supply and distribution of LPG cylinders and petroleum products within their respective jurisdictions to prevent any disruption or malpractice.

The move follows recent advisories issued by the district administration urging the public not to indulge in panic booking or over-stocking of LPG cylinders. The administration has assured residents that adequate supply is being maintained.

Officials also warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found involved in hoarding, black marketing or price manipulation of LPG cylinders and other petroleum products.