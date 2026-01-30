Arunachal's Papum Pare moves to lease defunct tourism assets through open tender

A meeting of the Papum Pare District Tourism Promotion Council flagged the deteriorating condition of several government-owned tourism facilities and cleared the way for leasing them out through an open tender process.

The discussion, held at the DC Conference Hall on January 29, focused on framing realistic lease terms that reflect land value and existing tourist footfall, after officials raised concerns about long-neglected assets failing to attract visitors or revenue.

Three properties have been identified for leasing via tender/NIT: the Adventure Tourism Camping Site at Jote Poma, the Mini Resort and Adventure Tourism Camping Site at Huto, and the Tourist Lodge (Holiday Inn) at Sagalee. Officials said the aim is to revive idle infrastructure through a public–private partnership model rather than allow further decay.

Particular concern was expressed over the Tourist Lodge at Sagalee, which officials said has remained unused for years and has become vulnerable to anti-social activities. Reviving the facility was described as a priority to restore its original purpose and improve local tourism activity.

The council underlined the need for carefully drafted lease agreements to avoid future disputes and to ensure that only serious, capable bidders come forward. Proper redevelopment of these assets, members said, could provide a tangible boost to tourism in Papum Pare district.

The meeting also reviewed the current status of the Sagalee lodge and endorsed the plan to move quickly with the tender process to prevent further deterioration of public assets in the district and surrounding areas of Arunachal Pradesh.