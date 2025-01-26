Arunachal's para-athlete Techi Sonu has been selected by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to represent the nation at the Sharjah International Para Athletics Championship 2025. The prestigious event is scheduled to take place from February 2 to 4, 2025, in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), hosted by Althiqah Club for the Disabled and sanctioned by World Para Athletics (WPA).

Techi Sonu’s remarkable journey is a testament to dedication, resilience, and the pursuit of excellence. A trailblazer in para-sports from Arunachal Pradesh, Sonu’s list of accomplishments includes impressive victories in various regional, zonal, and national events. His achievements include:

1) Gold Medal at the State Level Arm Wrestling Championship (2016), Itanagar.

2) Gold Medal at the Mr Arunachal Bodybuilding Championship (2019), Roing.

3) Gold Medal at the North India Powerlifting Championship (2020), Guwahati, Assam.

4) Bronze Medal in the 40 kg weight category at the Mr India National Divyang Bodybuilding Championship (2019), Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

5) Bronze Medal at the Eastern India Strength Lifting Championship (2020), Geyzing, Sikkim.

6) Silver Medal in the 74 kg weight category at the National Para Powerlifting Championship (2021), Bangalore, Karnataka.

7) Silver Medal in shotput (F-44 category) at the National Para Athletics Championship (2021), Bengaluru, Karnataka.





His selection for the Sharjah Championship marks a historic milestone as Sonu becomes the first para-athlete from Arunachal Pradesh to participate in an international para athletics event. He is also recognized as the founder of para sports in the state, having paved the way for future generations of para-athletes to compete and showcase their talents in the world of sports.

This achievement is not only a personal triumph for Techi Sonu but a momentous occasion for Arunachal Pradesh and India. His perseverance and determination have inspired countless aspiring athletes, proving that with hard work and passion, even the greatest challenges can be overcome.

The Paralympic Association of Arunachal Pradesh extends its full support to Techi Sonu as he prepares to compete on the global stage. The association expressed its pride in his achievements and is confident that he will continue to bring honor to both Arunachal Pradesh and India.