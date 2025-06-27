Arunachal’s Pasighat hosts civil-military workshop on disaster readiness, development

A six-day civil-military workshop concluded successfully in East Siang district today, highlighting key areas of collaboration between the Indian Army and local administration in disaster management, infrastructure development, and youth empowerment.

Held at the College of Agriculture, Central Agricultural University, Pasighat, the closing ceremony marked the culmination of joint efforts between the Spearhead Gunners of Sigar Military Station and the East Siang District Administration. The initiative aligns with directives from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Defence aimed at strengthening civil-military cooperation.

Inspector General of Police (Central Range) Hibu Tamang, Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani, Commander of the Spearhead Gunners, SP Pankaj Lamba, SDPO Dr Akanksha M. Tamgadge, SDO Sanjay Taram, and Group Captain Mohonto Panging (Retd.) were among the senior officials present.

The workshop brought together a diverse group of over 58 participants from the civil sector, including department heads, faculty from Arunachal Pradesh State University, Rashtriya Raksha University, Jawaharlal Nehru College, research scholars, and youth organisations. On the military side, attendees included personnel from Project Brahmank, 22 AP Battalion NCC, and East Siang Sainik School.

DC Jiwani underscored the importance of joint planning, stating that “the roadmap developed during this initiative will strengthen disaster preparedness, promote tourism, and empower communities across the district.” She also acknowledged the Army’s ongoing support in conducting training and skill-building programs for local youth.

Workshop sessions focused on disaster management, humanitarian assistance, integrated development planning, tourism through civil-military synergy, and understanding socio-cultural dynamics. Activities were designed around mutual briefings, interactive brainstorming, field visits, and the formulation of a joint action plan.

As part of the programme, participants also visited the Veteran Suvidha Kendra and the SeVaA Kendra (Spear Corps Empowering Veterans and Aspirants), both managed by the Indian Army to assist ex-servicemen and local youth.