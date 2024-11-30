Arunachal Pradesh's Poma Wildlife Range Office has issued a warning about the presence of a tiger or leopard in the Jote region.

In a public notice, foresters Tadang Rai and Sali Sengo of the APFD informed that footprints were found near the Jote Market area.

The authorities have directed that people take precautionary measures to maintain safety.

1. Avoid roaming outdoors during night.

2. Exercise caution during outdoor activities such as picnics or jungle camps.

3. Report any unusual sightings immediately to the authorities.

The public order reads, "This is to inform all concerned that the Poma Wildlife Range Office has issued a warning regarding the presence of a tiger or leopard in Jote. Footprints have been found near the Jote Market area. Therefore, the undersigned directs all the concerned to take precautionary measures."