Arunachal's Pongtu Kuh festival highlights cultural identity, spurs call for indigenous heritage preservation

The traditional festival of Pongtu Kuh, one of the most significant cultural celebrations of the Tutsa community, was observed with enthusiasm at Tutnu village in Tirap district on Saturday, April 11.

Tutnu village, regarded as the ancestral home of the Tutsa community spread across Tirap and Changlang districts, witnessed participation from community members, public representatives, and officials during the day-long event.

Advocate John K.K. Matey, Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) of Tirap, attended the celebration as the Chief Guest, while Superintendent of Police of Tirap, Aditya (IPS), was present as the Guest of Honour.

MLA of 55-Khonsa East Assembly constituency, Wanglam Sawin, who served as the Chief Patron of the event, underlined the cultural importance of Pongtu Kuh and stressed the need to preserve indigenous traditions, including festivals, folk songs, dances, and traditional attire.

He stated that the conservation of such cultural heritage could contribute to the promotion of tourism at the national and international levels. Referring to Tirap district’s inclusion in the турист circuit, Sawin highlighted the need for preparedness to accommodate increasing tourist inflow.

Guest of Honour Aditya (IPS) expressed appreciation to the organisers and acknowledged the efforts of the Tutsa community in safeguarding their cultural identity. He also advised youth to remain focused on constructive activities and avoid involvement in unlawful practices.

Chief Guest Adv. Matey extended greetings on the occasion and commended the community for sustaining traditional customs. He encouraged younger generations to learn from elders and emphasised the importance of education. He also cautioned against social challenges such as substance abuse, including the use of drugs and kaani, noting their adverse societal impact.

Earlier, in his welcome address, TPFC 2026 President Waangnan Bo highlighted the significance of the festival and welcomed dignitaries, performers, and attendees. ZPM Tutnu Block Nanhang Phuksa elaborated on the mythology of Pongtu Kuh, describing it as an ancient agricultural festival celebrated before the onset of the monsoon season. He noted that the term “Pongtu” is derived from “Pong” (wind) and “Tu” (retreat).

Pongtu Kuh is observed annually on April 11 across Tirap and Changlang districts.

The celebration featured traditional log drum performances alongside cultural and contemporary dance presentations by local troupes and youth. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by the Secretary of the Pongtu Festival Celebration Committee (TPFC), 2026.

The event was attended by several public representatives, including ZPM Bari-Basip Lopong Wanghop, Chairperson of Nocte Women Association Chasuam Wangchadong, ZPM Khonsa Block Necha Wangsu, ZPM Dadam Block Adv. Chasom Hakhun, Assistant Commissioner N.L. Naam, and other dignitaries, along with community leaders, government officials, and residents from Tutsa villages.