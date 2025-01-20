Popular reality show Bigg Boss 18 wrapped up its latest season with Karan Veer Mehra emerging victorious, while Arunachal Pradesh's own Chum Darang secured an impressive fifth-place finish. The finale, which aired on Colors TV, saw overwhelming support for Darang from across the Northeast, including a special support message from Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

"Reaching the top 5 feels like being a winner already. The love I'm receiving is still sinking in," shared Darang, known for her role in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Her journey through the show captured viewers' hearts as she masterfully handled house responsibilities while maintaining her signature warmth and determination.

The actress graciously acknowledged winner Karan Veer Mehra's success: "The trophy is exactly where it should be. Karan's performance and the love he received from audiences truly earned him this victory."

The star-studded finale featured special appearances by Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, marking his first-ever appearance on the show, alongside Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, who promoted their upcoming film 'Loveyapaa'.

Vivian DSena claimed the runner-up position, while Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra secured third and fourth places respectively. Eisha Singh was the first finalist to be eliminated.

The season, which streamed on JioCinema alongside its television broadcast, saw Darang emerge as a fan favourite, with her authentic personality and strong gameplay earning her substantial support from viewers nationwide.