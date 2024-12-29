In a startling development, the National Socialist Council of Taniland (NSCT), a dormant outfit group that had remained inactive for over a decade, has resurfaced with a set of demands aimed at reshaping the governance and policies of Arunachal Pradesh. The group has issued warnings, sparking unrest and uncertainty in the state.

On December 23, 2024, the NCST released a statement coinciding with the Christmas celebrations, presenting a six-point charter of demands, with a warning to the Arunachal Pradesh Government to address them within a stipulated timeframe or face consequences.

The outfit group put forward a set of demands that include:

Immediate Cancellation of Mega Dam Projects

The outfit demanded the annulment of all Memorandums of Agreement (MoAs) and Understandings (MoUs) signed with hydroelectric power companies for constructing mega dams. Citing UN resolutions against such projects, NSCT warned against proceeding without public consensus and stakeholder approval.

Revocation of Non-APST Certificates

The group called for the immediate nullification of Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) certificates issued to non-indigenous individuals or their descendants. It also demanded the departure of non-indigenous businessmen and prominent political figures, including Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Speaker Tesam Pownte Tutsa, from the state within three months.

Resolution of the McMahon Line Issue

NSCT urged the government to expedite the resolution of disputes related to the McMahon Line, insisting on reclaiming territory lost due to earlier treaties.

Arunachal-Assam Border Disputes

The outfit criticized the government for delays in resolving boundary disputes with Assam, threatening to intervene directly if progress is not made.

Relocation of Chakma and Hajong Refugees

The group insisted that Chakmas and Hajongs, granted refuge in Arunachal Pradesh by the Indian government, be relocated to border areas and reminded of their temporary settlement status.

Termination of Former Cadres

All former cadres of the National Liberation Council of Taniland (NLCT) have been disassociated from NSCT. The outfit warned against any unauthorized activities conducted in its name, with stringent action promised for offenders.

Leaders Declared as Outsiders

NSCT explicitly named Deputy CM Chowna Mein and Speaker Tesam Pownte Tutsa as "outsiders," calling for their immediate resignations. The group accused them of failing to represent the indigenous interests of Arunachal Pradesh.

Warning of Consequences

NSCT has given the state government three months to fulfill its demands. Failure to comply, the group stated, will compel them to take necessary actions to enforce their vision for the state's future.