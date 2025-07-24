Arunachal’s Puak Ghat riverfront project wins FICCI Urban Innovation Award 2025

The Urban Development Department, Aalo Division of West Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh, was awarded the prestigious FICCI Urban Innovation Award 2025 on July 24, in the category of Innovative Urban Infrastructure for its transformative Puak Ghat Riverfront Development Project.

The project was shortlisted among the top three entries in its category out of 80 submissions from across the country and received the Jury Mention Award under the category of ‘Smart Public Spaces’.

The award, conferred by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), was received by Hali Welly, Executive Engineer, Urban Development, at the 8th Edition of the Urban Challenge Summit & Awards Ceremony (6th Edition of the Awards), themed 'Innovate, Integrate, Sustain', held at FICCI Federation House, New Delhi, on July 24, 2025.

Constructed near the confluence of the Yomgo and Sipu rivers, the Puak Ghat Riverfront Development Project has transformed an unstable and unhygienic riverfront—once prone to erosion and flooding—into a vibrant public space. The project now features a cafeteria, landscaped parks, open-air gyms, scenic walkways, modern amenities including parking facilities, public utilities, illumination, and a 250-meter RCC retaining wall to combat erosion and flooding. Inaugurated on December 2, 2024, by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the project was developed at an initial cost of Rs 4.95 crore.

Hali Welly played a pivotal role in overcoming significant challenges such as rising river levels during monsoons, land disputes, election-related disruptions, and landslides that affected transportation routes. The initiative has led to a 70% reduction in illegal parking, promotes environmental sustainability, boosts local businesses, enhances community well-being, and is expected to boost tourism while creating income opportunities for local communities.