Arunachal's Rayang village in the East Siang District, near the Assam boundary will organise the pre-Solung festival for the first time, with the biggest festival of Adi community - ‘Solung’, around the corner.

In a press statement, Kengam Gao, the organising chairman of the Ruksin pre-Solung celebration informed that Prashant Tamang, the winner of Indian Idol Season-3 will perform live on the 27th night of the celebration. Renowned singer Gemo Diyum will also perform on the 26th night, while Mebo's Gisang Megu will perform on the 25th night during the festival.

While Tabang Saroh, Head Gaon Burah of Rayang village, Bajom Saroh, Advisor of the Pre-Solung festival celebration and junior Tabang Saroh, village secretary of Rayang village have appealed everyone in and around Ruksin to join in the mega celebration of pre-Solung festival. They said that local MLA Ninong Ering, Lok Sabha MP, Tapir Gao will also be there during the celebration.

Furthermore, they informed that though the Solung festival of Adis is celebrated from September 1 every year, the advance Solung festival celebration is being planned in order to bring and celebrate together all the communities the village and neighboring areas, as during the actual day of Solung festival on September 1, 2 and 3, every household individuals and community are mostly busy in performing their traditional rituals of Solung.

“We are looking forward to a joyous celebration of advance Solung festival with wholehearted active participation from all quarters this year for which preparations are going on in full swing”, added the organising committee and village HGB and secretary.