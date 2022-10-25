People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) president, Kaha Bengia, on October 25 alleged conspiracy over the fire mishap which engulfed more than 700 shops of the daily market in the state's Naharlagun town.

In an unfortunate incident, around 700 shops in the daily market of Naharlagun city, turned into ashes on October 25 after the fire broke out at 3 AM.

While speaking exclusively with India Today NE, Bengia asserted that there could be a conspiracy behind this incident to throw the 'dwellers' out of the daily market and grab the land.

''Since dwellers got a notice from the administration asking them to vacate their shops and shift to other assigned locations, this conspiracy can be true and this fire mishap can be a man-made which has been committed purposely taking advantage of Diwali festival of firecrackers and lights,'' he added.

He further questioned the state government that how it can harass the poor vendors and dwellers and also asked the government to compensate them as the loss can cross thirty to forty crores.

''Independent judicial inquiry should be done by forming a committee to ascertain the actual cause of the fire mishap,'' he added.

He also said that the PPA visited the spot on October 25 and demanded a proper investigation and provide compensation to all and especially to our local women vendors, who deal with traditional stuff which is very costly and valuable.

Bengia expressed his resentment over the news of the fire mishap that erupted the whole market which was the oldest one among all the markets of the state.

''If the government failed to control such fire accidents which occur just near the fire brigade stations how citizens will have confidence in the authorities in future,'' he added.

However, local MLA Techi Kaso and Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor, Tame Phassang, denied all such allegations of conspiracy behind the fire mishap.

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