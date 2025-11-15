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Arunachal’s remote border road sees rapid progress, enhancing Army and ITBP reach

Arunachal’s remote border road sees rapid progress, enhancing Army and ITBP reach

A key border-area road linking remote outposts in Arunachal Pradesh is recording significant progress, with district officials confirming steady advancement on the 82-km Panggo–Jorging Defence Road despite difficult mountain conditions.

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Arunachal’s remote border road sees rapid progress, enhancing Army and ITBP reach

A key border-area road linking remote outposts in Arunachal Pradesh is recording significant progress, with district officials confirming steady advancement on the 82-km Panggo–Jorging Defence Road despite difficult mountain conditions.

The project, launched on January 26, is designed to provide vital last-mile access to Army and ITBP positions at Tango-1 and Tango-2.

Construction teams have completed 15.5 km of formation cutting within ten months, supported by breast and retaining wall works across unstable slopes.

During a recent inspection, the Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner reviewed the site and met engineers overseeing the NHIDCL-executed project. He acknowledged the pace of work and instructed the team to maintain strict quality control across all stages, including sub-grade preparation and GSB, WMM, DBM and bituminous concrete layers.

Officials said the road is expected to improve strategic mobility and enhance access to isolated settlements along Arunachal’s frontier.

Edited By: Aparmita
Published On: Nov 15, 2025
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