Arunachal’s remote border road sees rapid progress, enhancing Army and ITBP reach

A key border-area road linking remote outposts in Arunachal Pradesh is recording significant progress, with district officials confirming steady advancement on the 82-km Panggo–Jorging Defence Road despite difficult mountain conditions.

The project, launched on January 26, is designed to provide vital last-mile access to Army and ITBP positions at Tango-1 and Tango-2.

Construction teams have completed 15.5 km of formation cutting within ten months, supported by breast and retaining wall works across unstable slopes.

During a recent inspection, the Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner reviewed the site and met engineers overseeing the NHIDCL-executed project. He acknowledged the pace of work and instructed the team to maintain strict quality control across all stages, including sub-grade preparation and GSB, WMM, DBM and bituminous concrete layers.

Officials said the road is expected to improve strategic mobility and enhance access to isolated settlements along Arunachal’s frontier.