Arunachal’s remote Sarli village sees first girl join Sainik School

A 12-year-old girl from Sarli, a remote tribal village in Arunachal Pradesh, has secured admission to Sainik School East Siang, marking a rare educational milestone for her community.

Milli Yabi’s selection comes after a year-long mentorship programme launched by the Indian Army’s Spear Corps to help students from border villages prepare for the Sainik School entrance exam.

Sarli, with a population of just 1,500 and located nearly 350 km from Itanagar, has limited educational resources. Despite this, children there are motivated to join the Armed Forces, inspired by soldiers posted in the region.

To channel that spirit, the Army began the initiative in May 2024. Thirty-three students from Classes 5 and 8 were identified and trained through 88 academic sessions, 18 mock tests, and continuous counselling until April 2025. They were also taken on exposure visits, met the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, and received support with documentation and travel for the entrance exam.

The effort paid off: 32 out of 33 students cleared the national-level test. Yabi became the first to secure final admission on August 18, with more candidates expected to follow in upcoming rounds.

Officials described the outcome as “unprecedented” and said the programme reflects the Army’s long-term focus on nation building through education and opportunity in remote areas.