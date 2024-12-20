Arunachal Pradesh's Rajiv Gandhi University Professor Sarik K Chaudhuri was appointed the Vice-Chancellor of Alipurduar University in West Bengal.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the achievement and congratulated the professor on his X handle. He stated, "It is a moment of pride for Arunachal Pradesh and Rajiv Gandhi University as Professor Sarit K Chaudhuri takes on his new role as Vice-Chancellor of Alipurduar University, West Bengal."

CM Khandu also appreciated the contribution of Professor Chaudhuri to the 'Unsung Heroes Project'.

"As a key contributor to the Unsung Heroes Project, which brought to light the forgotten patriots who shaped our nation's history, Prof Chaudhuri has made remarkable contributions to academia and society," he added.

It is a moment of pride for Arunachal Pradesh and Rajiv Gandhi University as Professor Sarit K Chaudhuri takes on his new role as Vice-Chancellor of Alipurduar University, West Bengal.



Congratulations!



As a key contributor to the Unsung Heroes Project, which brought to light… pic.twitter.com/xwb4E5XgTK — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) December 20, 2024

Chaudhuri, who specialises in socio-cultural anthropology, was the head of the RGU's Department of Anthropology. He has also served as the director of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya in Bhopal.

He did his post-doctoral fellowship at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London.