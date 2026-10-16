Arunachal Pradesh-born singer-songwriter Rito Riba, best known for his hit ‘Heer Ranjha’, has released a five-track EP, ‘Dilfek’, blending retro-pop, contemporary indie-pop and Rajasthani folk influences to explore different emotions associated with love.

Born in Pasighat, Riba has built a following in India’s independent music scene through Hindi pop songs that combine soulful vocals with melodic storytelling. His latest release draws on his musical roots in Arunachal Pradesh while experimenting with diverse sounds and styles.

The EP moves through the excitement of a crush, the charm of old-school romance, the pain of heartbreak and the comfort of finding lasting love. Its five tracks — ‘Makhmali’, ‘Joganiya’, ‘Dilruba Dil-Nasheen’, ‘Zakhmi’ and ‘Zikr’ — offer distinct musical approaches to these themes.

‘Makhmali’ captures the playful excitement of having a crush through funky indie-pop, while ‘Joganiya’ draws on the dance-driven sounds of the 1980s. ‘Dilruba Dil-Nasheen’ continues the retro influence, using poetic Hindi and Urdu expressions associated with classic romantic music.

The mood shifts with ‘Zakhmi’, featuring Rajasthani folk singer Dene Khan, which combines contemporary indie-pop with traditional folk elements to explore betrayal and heartbreak. The EP concludes with ‘Zikr Ho’, a slow, soulful track about rediscovering faith in love.

Speaking about the EP, Riba said, “Dilfek is a celebration of the different emotions that come with being in love.” He added that he wanted to “bring back the charm of old-school romance through poetic lyrics and retro-inspired sounds” while keeping the music fresh and contemporary.

Riba rose to wider prominence following his appearance on ‘Indian Idol 13’. His releases include ‘Heer Ranjha’, ‘Meri Banogi Kya’, ‘Ik Tu Hi (No-Mabe)’ and ‘Ibadatein’, which have attracted millions of streams.

He has also explored his musical heritage through ‘Native Notes’, a five-track EP featuring songs in his native language.

With ‘Dilfek’, the singer continues to expand his musical range, bringing together influences from different musical traditions while retaining romance and emotional storytelling at the centre of his work.