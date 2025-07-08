Arunachal's river festival transforms from fishing to fish conservation with massive fingerling release

Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein launched an ambitious aquatic conservation program Tuesday, releasing 30,000 fish fingerlings across three major rivers as part of the reimagined Nadi Utsav 2025. The festival, traditionally centred around fishing activities, has been completely restructured to focus on restoring depleted fish populations and protecting endangered freshwater species.

The fingerling release operation covered the Marua, Teang, and Namtenga rivers, with six different species, including commercially important varieties like Rohu, Catla, Mrigal, and Grass Carp, alongside native species Labeo Gonius and Labeo Kalbasu. Most significantly, the initiative included endangered local freshwater species Pavi, Pahum, and Palao, marking a critical step toward preventing their extinction from regional river systems.

Mein told the gathering that the Nadi Utsav is being observed to restore fish populations in the rivers, announcing plans to extend the initiative to more rivers and areas in upcoming phases.

The deputy chief minister announced plans to expand the conservation model to additional rivers and regions, emphasising the urgent need to protect Arunachal Pradesh's status as part of the world's 12th biodiversity hotspot. The state's unique ecological position makes such conservation efforts particularly crucial for maintaining regional biodiversity.

Enforcement measures will accompany the restoration efforts. Flying squads equipped with speedboats will conduct round-the-clock monitoring to prevent illegal fishing activities. Violators caught dumping garbage in rivers or engaging in unauthorised fishing face legal action under existing environmental protection laws.

Community leaders and village heads received specific mandates to organise youth groups for forest and river protection duties. The initiative addresses concerns about illegal hunting and unsustainable fishing practices that have severely impacted local aquatic ecosystems over recent years.

The event simultaneously promoted environmental awareness through tree planting under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign. Educational programs highlighted the interconnection between terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems, demonstrating how forest conservation directly impacts river health.

Beyond environmental concerns, Mein addressed growing drug abuse issues among youth, calling for their engagement in meaningful conservation activities. He announced increased support for drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres, requesting Buddhist monks to expand their role in youth guidance programs.

The festival drew participation from multiple government levels and community organisations. Notable attendees included MLA Namsai Zingnu Namchoom, ADCs Kalyani Namchoom and K Tikhak, SP Sange Thinley, and senior Buddhist monks led by Venerable Dhammakitti from the Arunachal Pradesh Bhikkhu Sangha.

Local BJP leadership, headed by District President Ningroo Ong Maio, joined Panchayati Raj Institution members and government officials in supporting the conservation initiative. The broad-based participation demonstrates growing recognition of environmental protection as a priority transcending political and administrative boundaries.

Mein expressed confidence that collective community action would revive river biodiversity within a measurable timeframe. The success of this model could potentially influence conservation strategies across other northeastern states facing similar environmental challenges.