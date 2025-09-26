Arunachal's Roing celebrates Bhupen Hazarika’s 100th birth centenary, pays tribute to late Zubeen Garg

Arunachal Pradesh marked the 100th birth centenary of legendary musician and Bharat Ratna awardee Dr. Bhupen Hazarika with a grand commemorative program in Roing, Lower Dibang Valley.

The event was attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Assam Minister Ranoj Pegu, WCD Minister Dasanglu Pul, and several other dignitaries, paying tribute to Dr. Hazarika’s unparalleled contribution to music, culture, and social awareness.

The celebrations highlighted Dr. Hazarika’s extraordinary journey, showcasing how he used music to narrate stories of the land, people, and shared traditions, inspiring audiences both nationally and internationally. As part of the centenary observances, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh released a commemorative compilation titled “Arun Bhupen – A Commemorative Tribute.”

The event featured flag hoisting, cultural performances, a photo gallery inauguration, exhibition stalls, and the opening of a dedicated Bhupen Hazarika Museum in Roing, preserving his priceless works and memories. Chief Minister Pema Khandu described the occasion as “a privilege to celebrate his life, drawing inspiration from his ideals and timeless melodies.”

In a poignant moment, the gathering also paid homage to recently departed cultural icon Zubeen Garg, observing a minute of silence in prayer for his eternal peace. Garg, remembered as a youth icon, left behind a musical legacy that resonated across Assam, Arunachal, and the wider Northeast, inspiring generations with songs that captured their joys, sorrows, and aspirations.

The centenary celebrations in Roing underscored the enduring influence of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s music in fostering unity, cultural pride, and social consciousness across the region.