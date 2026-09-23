Arunachal’s Roing-Hunli Greenfield alignment under review, road works targeted by December 2026

Officials of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) on Tuesday, September 22 reviewed the progress of the 74.863-km Roing-Hunli Greenfield Alignment (NH-313) in Arunachal Pradesh during a site visit on the Roing side of the project.

The site inspection was attended by the MLA from Dibang Valley, Deputy Commissioner of Roing, Deputy Commissioner of Anini, Executive Director (Projects), Regional Office Itanagar, General Manager (Projects), Project Management Unit (PMU) Roing, NHIDCL, and other senior officials.

The officials assessed the progress of the ongoing road works and reviewed the implementation of the project, which is being executed by NHIDCL.

The Roing-Hunli Greenfield Alignment is a key infrastructure project for connectivity to Anini and the Dibang Valley region. Once completed, the road is expected to improve accessibility to the remote area and support economic and social development in the region.

The site visit also focused on challenges posed by the difficult terrain and measures being taken by NHIDCL and other stakeholders to expedite construction.

According to the project schedule, the road works are targeted for completion by December 31, 2026, while the associated bridge works are scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2027.

The project is also expected to strengthen road connectivity within Dibang Valley and improve access to Anini, the headquarters of Dibang Valley district.