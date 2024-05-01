Miss Rupa Bayor, a young girl from Arunachal, is set to represent India at the 8th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championship.

The event will be held in Vietnam from May 14 to 15, 2024.

This participation underlines India's growing prominence in the global taekwondo arena.

Arunachal Pradesh athletes have also made their state proud at the National Badminton Championship in Panipat, Haryana.



Also Read: Arunachal athletes shine at the National Badminton Championship in Haryana

Toko Takum clinched gold in the Under-30 men's category. In other achievements, Likha Deechum brought honour by securing both gold and silver medals at the same tournament under 14 and under 17 girls' categories.

Their victories have brought immense joy and pride to their state and country.

Taking to his X handle, Arunachal CM wrote, "Big congratulations to Toko Takum for seizing the Gold in the Under-30 men's category at the National Badminton Championship in Haryana! Here's to a bright future filled with even more stellar accomplishments in your inspiring sporting journey. Congratulations to Likha Deechum for securing gold & silver at the national badminton tournament in Haryana! Her achievement reflects pure talent & relentless dedication, igniting inspiration across the nation. Here's to her ongoing success & countless triumphs ahead!"