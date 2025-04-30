Arunachal Pradesh's Rupa Bayor was conferred the title of 'Best Female Athlete of India (Poomsae)' at the 2025 IT Taekwondo Gala Awards, hosted by India Taekwondo.

The award celebrates Bayor’s exceptional skill, discipline, and consistent performance in the Poomsae category of Taekwondo. Her achievement highlights not only her individual dedication but also places Arunachal Pradesh on the national sports map.

The glittering awards ceremony was attended by top officials of India Taekwondo, national-level coaches, athletes, and dignitaries from various sports federations. Rupa Bayor’s outstanding display of form, strength, and precision in competitions throughout the year secured her the top position among contenders for the award.

Bayor’s recognition serves as an inspiration to young martial artists, especially women, and underscores the growing presence of northeastern athletes in the national sports arena.