Arunachal's Rupa Bayor wins bronze at Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships 2026

Rupa Bayor has brought pride to the nation after winning a bronze medal for India at the 9th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships 2026.

Apart from securing the bronze medal, the Arunachal Pradesh athlete was also honoured with the prestigious Best Female Fighting Spirit Award at the conclusion of the championship.

Congratulating the athlete on her achievement, Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised her for making both Arunachal Pradesh and the country proud through her outstanding performance on the international stage.

The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to Rupa Bayor, stating that her success would inspire young sportspersons across the state and the Northeast region.

Her achievement has been widely celebrated in Arunachal Pradesh, with many hailing it as a significant milestone for sports development and women athletes from the region.