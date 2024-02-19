The villages under Sago Circle of Leparada District in the State of Arunachal Pradesh in India are set to get a 20 crore widened quality road under RIDF Rural infrastructure development by the initiative of a young MLA of Basar.

Sago Circle comes under the Basar Assembly constituency. The nearest town is Basar, which is about 18 kilometres away from Sago.

The region is known for its Agriculture & horticulture products like Kiwi, Plum and varieties of apples, and oranges.

Lepa Rada district, with headquarters at Basar, is one of the 28 districts of Arunachal Pradesh state in northeastern India.

Lepa Rada falls under the 29-Basar Assembly Constituency and 1-West Parliamentary Constituency. The district is centrally located, hence the name Lepa Rada (Lepa means centre and Rada means bulls-eye like in Archery). Basar, Tirbin, Dari and Sago are 4 administrative circles of the district. It was created West Siang district by bifurcating its southern areas along the Assam border into a new district.

Executive engineer PWD Basar division D Kato speaking to India Today NE stated that this road is under RIDF Nabard loan and four months back government sanctioned 20 crores amount for it & after tender work winning firm M/s D Riba started executing the work in full swing.



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"Only four to five months can be considered as working season as in summer we witness heavy downpours across the state when the construction work gets slow and delayed. Since the execution of this project 6km widening work has been done, two years is the completion time with a total cost is 20 km and length is 9.10km while the work began on December 2023. More than 2000 people reside in this Sago circle. Last year observing the difficulties faced by the villagers crossing a dilapidated PMGSY narrow road our department requested the MLA to take the initiative of getting the budget for this crucial road which got sanctioned in the name of the Construction of work from ICAR to Sago. Earlier it was a bad dilapidated road which connected five villages of this remote Sago circle. Earlier the essential items cost much more here due to high transportation charge taken by the hired vehicles which ply on this road. This road is the initiative of the local mla Gokar Basar who led this road sanctioned through RIDF. Mla also formed a joint monitoring committee to tackle all the obstacles that come during the construction of this road which is our lifeline" Kato added

Gokar Basar Mla of Basar stated, "When I was young these villages always stood in my heart as I used to visit them by foot crossing 19km from Basar to play with my childhood friends. A huge mesmerizing waterfall in hipo village is situated on the boundary of the East Siang district and our Leparada district can be an attractive tourist destination for promoting eco-tourism once this road work is concluded. I went to see that unexplored waterfall by foot which takes 10 to 12 hours on foot, this experience gave me a concept to pursue the CM for approval of a new widened road scheme which got sanctioned under RIDF through the CMS initiative. This village is a hub of horticulture products like plums, kiwi which after completion of this road can be exported to outer states and even to other countries. This is also a new circle where I enacted circle officer quarter and CO office."