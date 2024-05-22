Saloma Yomdo has been appointed as the next Director (Exploration & Development) of Oil India Limited, a Maharatna PSU under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).

Yomdo hails from Arunachal Pradesh.

He was selected from a list of 12 candidates who were interviewed by the PESB Selection Panel in its selection meeting, on May 20.

Saloma Yomdo, son of Late Sater Yomdo and Late Yapa Kholie Yomdo, hails from Nyapin in Kurung Kumey district, Arunachal Pradesh.

Through his hard work and dedication, Yomdo rose through the ranks in the company and is responsible for all the activities pertaining to E&D domain of Oil India Limited pan India and overseas.

He has also presented and published technical papers in various international and national forums and is an active member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), USA and Association of Petroleum Geologists (APG).

As Director (Exploration & Development) of Oil India, Yomdo will be a member of Board of Directors and will report to Chairman & Managing Director (CMD). Under this role, he will formulate exploratory policies and budgets and will monitor the progress of exploration and development programs of the company.

He completed his high school at Govt. Higher Secondary School Tezu and finished Class XII at RK Mission School, Narottam Nagar. Graduating from the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, in Petroleum Engineering, he joined Oil India Limited through campus recruitment in 1994.