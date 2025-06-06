India’s top-performing weightlifter from Arunachal Pradesh, Sambo Lapung, has been excluded from the 2025 Commonwealth Championship trials by the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF), triggering widespread outrage and allegations of regional discrimination.

Lapung, a three-time national gold medallist and record holder in the 96kg category, was overlooked despite consistently outperforming his peers at the national level. His omission has shocked the weightlifting community, especially as Haryana’s Harshit Sehrawat - who normally competes in the 102kg category - was selected for the 94 kg slot, despite a weaker competition record against Lapung.

The decision has drawn criticism for its lack of transparency. Lapung had lifted 334kg to win gold at the 2024 Nationals in Himachal Pradesh, while Sehrawat managed 327 kg and placed fourth in a higher weight class. At the 2023 Nationals in Itanagar, Lapung lifted 338 kg for gold; Sehrawat settled for silver with 328kg.

Attempts by Lapung and the Arunachal Weightlifting Association to appeal the exclusion were rejected, with the IWF stating that all slots were already filled. Observers have questioned whether the presence of IWF President Sahdev Yadav and Sehrawat’s shared Uttar Pradesh roots played a role in the selection.

“Participating in the Commonwealth Championship has been my dream. I’ve beaten the selected lifter every time. I don’t know why I’m being left out,” said an emotional Lapung, who has funded his own training with hopes of inspiring athletes from the Northeast.

Coaches and former lifters have condemned the decision, calling it a dangerous precedent and a blow to merit-based selection. Many view the incident as part of a broader pattern where athletes from the Northeast—despite producing stars like Kojum Taba and Jimjang Deru—are routinely sidelined.

Public frustration is growing, with calls for the Arunachal government to intervene and for the IWF to ensure accountability. Sambo Lapung’s case has now become a flashpoint in the larger fight for fairness, equal opportunity, and regional inclusion in Indian sports.