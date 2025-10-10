Arunachal’s Seijosa police launch helpline, online services to curb drug offences

A new citizen-friendly policing initiative has been launched in Seijosa, Arunachal Pradesh, to strengthen the fight against drug crimes and improve public access to law enforcement.

The programme, introduced by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sashi Dore, APPS, features three services — a 24×7 toll-free helpline (7085504595) for reporting drug-related offences, a WhatsApp-based system for filing online FIRs and reporting lost mobile phones, and doorstep police verification for various public needs.

The helpline enables residents to share information about drug trafficking or possession, with the option to remain anonymous. The digital FIR and verification services are designed to reduce delays, simplify processes, and ensure accessibility for citizens in remote areas.

According to SDPO Sashi Dore, the move is aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability, and public trust. “These services make the police more reachable and responsive. We want the community to feel confident that their concerns are heard and acted upon swiftly,” he said.

A monitoring cell will oversee complaints and verification requests to ensure prompt and effective follow-up.

Located in East Kameng district, Seijosa circle has been focusing on improving police-public coordination. The new initiative marks a significant step toward modern, technology-driven, and community-based policing in Arunachal Pradesh.