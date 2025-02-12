Amid the bustling tourist season in Arunachal Pradesh, Sela Pass and Tawang, among the most visited spots, continue to draw a significant influx of visitors every year.

The route to Tawang remains a key attraction, despite the heavy snowfall that has covered the region.

While the Sela Pass road is open for tourists and vehicles, authorities from the Border Road Organisation (BRO) have issued a mandate requiring vehicles to be equipped with snow chains for safe travel. The directive ensures that vehicles can safely navigate the snowy terrain on their way to Tawang.

According to BRO authorities, the Sela Pass road remains accessible to vehicles with snow chains. Despite the challenges, ongoing efforts are in place to clear the route, ensuring that travelers can continue their journey with minimal disruption.

The tunnel route through Sela Pass is fully operational, although snow chains are still required to guarantee safe passage. The authorities have also urged commuters to exercise extreme caution while driving in these conditions, highlighting the importance of safety measures during the winter months.

Travelers planning to visit the area are advised to adhere to these guidelines to ensure their safety.