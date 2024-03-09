In a significant development, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Sela Tunnel project today, dedicated to enhancing connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh. The tunnel, constructed at an altitude of 13,000 feet on the road connecting Tezpur to Tawang, comes with a total cost of Rs 825 Crore.

The ceremony took place virtually from Itanagar, with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju in attendance. The Sela Tunnel project aims to provide all-weather connectivity to the Tawang region addressing the challenges posed by treacherous terrains. Prime Minister Modi expressed satisfaction with the completion of the tunnel, lauding the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for its dedicated efforts.

The Sela Tunnel is a part of the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang Road, a crucial axis connecting Tawang Region and providing connectivity to Tezpur. The tunnel, consisting of two parts with lengths of 1003 m and 1595 m was constructed using the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM). Its construction involved overcoming challenges such as freezing temperatures, formation of icicles inside the tunnel, and adherence to COVID protocols.

The Sela Tunnel is expected to significantly enhance defense preparedness in the Tawang Sector, reinforcing India's capabilities in the region. It will also play a crucial role in socio-economic development, fostering trade, tourism and overall growth in the border region.

The tunnel will provide an alternative to the previous route, which had single-lane connectivity and treacherous bends, making it difficult for heavy vehicles to access Tawang. The completed Sela Tunnel System will reduce travel distance by more than eight kilometers and travel time by an hour, improving the quality of life for people in the region.

Prime Minister Modi praised the efforts of BRO, highlighting their commitment to providing last-mile connectivity to remote border areas. The inauguration was followed by the flagging off of the first civilian convoy from Tawang symbolizing the practical impact of the enhanced connectivity.

The success of the Sela Tunnel Project marks BRO's continuous efforts in infrastructure development along the borders. Upcoming strategic projects, such as the Shinkun La Tunnel will further strengthen all-weather connectivity to key regions, ensuring better accessibility and logistical capabilities.

As the Sela Tunnel opens, it signifies a landmark achievement in infrastructure development, showcasing the commitment of the government and organizations like BRO to bring prosperity to remote areas.