The Arunachal Senior Taekwondo Team made a significant mark at the 40th National Senior Kyorugi & 13th National Poomsae Taekwondo Championship 2024, held from October 17th to 19th at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Puducherry. The event, organized by the Puducherry Taekwondo Sports Association under the supervision of the Taekwondo Federation of India and backed by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, brought together elite athletes from across the nation to compete in one of the year’s most prestigious martial arts competitions.

Demonstrating impressive skill and determination, Arunachal Pradesh’s contingent secured a total of seven medals, comprising two golds, one silver, and four bronzes, across various competitive categories. The team’s triumph was led by outstanding performances in the Poomsae events, where the state’s athletes displayed remarkable finesse.

The Senior Female Group Poomsae (Under-30) category witnessed Ms. Achum Sangha, Ms. Radha Bangsia, and Ms. Lumter Uli clinching a gold medal, affirming their dominance. Meanwhile, the Senior Male Group Poomsae (Under-40) category saw another golden achievement by Mr. Gangfung Gangsa, Ms. Mari Karbak, and Mr. Likha Govind, further boosting the team’s medal tally.

Adding to his gold-winning group performance, Mr. Gangfung Gangsa earned a silver medal in the Senior Male Individual Poomsae (Under-40) event, showcasing his versatility and consistency. Ms. Khinsan Wangsu contributed to the team’s success with a bronze in the Senior Female Individual Poomsae (Under-30), while Mr. Margam Karbak brought home another bronze in the Senior Male Individual Poomsae (Under-60).

In the Senior Mixed Pair Poomsae (Under-30), Ms. Rikpy Nyodu and Mr. Miching Taja secured a bronze medal, sharing the spotlight with Mr. Akash Kumar Ram, Mr. Miching Taja, and Mr. Kame Bayang, who also won bronze in the same category.

The team’s achievements were further bolstered by individual accolades. Ms. Chello Marry emerged as a standout, earning the title of Best Female Fighter and securing a wild card entry to the National Games 2025. Additionally, Mr. Akash Kumar Ram’s top-10 finish ensured his qualification for the upcoming National Games, highlighting the potential for continued success on the national stage.

Reflecting on the team’s performance, Likha Robin, General Secretary of the Arunachal Taekwondo Association, expressed his pride, stating, "Our athletes have made the state proud by showcasing their skills at the national level. This success is a testament to their hard work, commitment, and passion. We hope this achievement encourages more young athletes to pursue Taekwondo in Arunachal Pradesh."

Association President Kipa Kaha lauded the athletes’ dedication, remarking, "The team’s multi-medal victory reflects their exceptional preparation and determination. This will undoubtedly elevate the sport's popularity in the state, and we will continue to support our athletes to reach greater heights."

Guided by the expertise of coaches Kayang Darang (Kyorugi) and Ranjit Biswakarma (Poomsae), alongside manager Ms. Jina Yangfo, the Arunachal Taekwondo Team’s success has reaffirmed the state’s growing prominence in the martial arts arena, setting the stage for future accomplishments.