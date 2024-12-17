The Siang Open Football Tournament for both men and women categories kicked off on December 17, at the General Ground in Tuting, a town and Sub-Divisional HQ of Tuting Sub-Division in Arunachal Pradesh.

15 teams (10 men and 5 women) will compete at the vibrant village Tuting football ground on a league-cum-knockout basis. The week-long tournament is being organized in coordination with the Army, civil administration, and local schools.

The border village tournament at Tuting stands as a vibrant testament to the spirit of sportsmanship and unity among the arm forces, the civil administration and the general public.

The event has been designed to engage the youth in positive activities while promoting awareness and building a strong sense of camaraderie with enthusiastic young men and women from the surrounding villages, fielding their teams with great excitement and determination.

The local community gathered in large numbers from nearby areas, filled the stands to cheer on the teams, creating an atmosphere of encouragement and lively support.