Arunachal's East Siang Downstream Dam Affected Peoples’ Forum (ESDDAPF) has sought government intervention to protect the lives, lands, and properties of downstream communities.

These communities are likely to be affected by the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), planned for construction in the upper ridges of the Siang River in Siang and Upper Siang districts.



Considering the declaration of the government to build a super mega reservoir dam at Upper Siang, representatives from 24 villages surrounding Pasighat Township along with intellectuals, retired personals, NGOs and experts had conducted a public meeting at Gidi Notko, Pasighat on October 8, forming the ESDDAPF, informed Jobomchang Mengu.



In the second meeting held on December 21, just before the press conference, the house unanimously selected Oni Tamuk and Jobomchang Mengu as President and General Secretary, respectively, to lead the united organization known as the East Siang Downstream Dam Affected People's Forum (ESDDAPF) to represent the people of East Siang District.

This has now evolved into a people's movement encompassing all 72 villages of East Siang District, seeking protection from the potential aftereffects of the dam at Upper Siang, if it is constructed by the government.



Today’s consultative meeting of ESDDAPF concluded with an aim to further strengthen its organisational structure.

The meeting was attended by a large number of central executive members, block executive members, and various youth and student organizations, according to the ESDDAPF office bearers.

"The objective of the forum is to seek acknowledgement from the government to consider East Siang District as a direct impact zone of SUMP. ESDDAPF will do everything possible to protect East Siang District from economic, social, and environmental devastation that may result from the construction of SUMP. ESDDAPF will also very soon engage with the government to address its future demands and memorandums," added ESDDAPF President Oni Tamuk.



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"ESDDAPF currently has 50 core committee members with decentralized branches in 72 villages across East Siang District. The organization receives technical inputs from various agencies across the nation with expertise in studying the effects of dams on downstream areas," said ESDDAPF General Secretary Jobomchang Mengu.

The National Hydro Electric Power Corporation (NHPC) has proposed three sites in the Upper Siang and Siang districts for the dam's construction. These include one site between Parong and Deging villages, another at Ugeng near Riga village, and a third between Ditte-Dime and Geku, officials said.

Several local organizations and community members, led by the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum (SIFF), are opposing the project, claiming that the dam would displace indigenous people and harm the environment. However, the government is promoting the projects as a significant step towards improving the region's infrastructure and economy, while also serving as a measure to counter and deter potential future destruction in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam from Chinese mega dams being built on the upper ridges of the Siang River in the China-occupied Tibet Autonomous Region, citing national security concerns.