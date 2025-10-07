Arunachal’s Siang River erosion cuts power, swallows farmland and homes

Residents of lower Mebo in East Siang district and parts of Dambuk in Lower Dibang Valley in Arunachal are facing severe disruption as the Siang River continues to erode its banks, washing away homes, agricultural lands, and electric infrastructure.

Rampant soil erosion has led to a major power outage affecting villages including Seram, Kongkul, Namsing, Gadum-I, Gadum-II, Mer, Banggo, and Paglam.

The situation escalated over the weekend when stretches of a 1-kilometre 11 kV power line were completely destroyed, cutting electricity to multiple communities. According to the power department, earlier damages between New Borguli and Seram village on September 19 and 27 were restored, but continued erosion, particularly near the old Bakkul Saturday market, has now caused further destruction. Namsing village has emerged as the latest hotspot, with poles and wiring washed away, intensifying the impact. Even the Eco-hut of D Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary near Bakkul is at risk.

Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, along with officials including ADC Nancy Yirang and Namsing CO Toimi Tagi, visited affected areas to assess the damage. Tayeng highlighted that large tracts of farmland have been submerged, leaving many residents landless.

The MLA emphasised that repeated appeals to the state and central governments have yet to secure funding for a major flood control project. Proposed structures include parallel bunds along the Siang River from Sigar to Mer and Paglam villages, which aim to protect nearly 50 km of riverbank and connect the region to Assam via a proposed bridge similar to Bogibeel. Experts warn that without such embankments, protection against the river’s annual flooding is unlikely.

Officials have suggested combining two previously separate proposals—the Mebo-Dhola road and the Siang River flood control project—into a single comprehensive scheme. This approach could not only mitigate flood risks effectively but also boost tourism with riverfront infrastructure.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has been urged to follow Assam’s example of building resilient road-cum-embankments along rivers, employing modern technologies to strengthen existing structures. Delays in resubmitting the project to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, as required under the Brahmaputra basin plan, are leaving villages vulnerable to ongoing erosion.

Local communities remain anxious as each monsoon brings renewed destruction, threatening homes, schools, roads, and livelihoods along the Siang River.