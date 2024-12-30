Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu celebrated the state's emerging badminton talent on social media, praising Mom Niting's remarkable performance at the 3rd Junior State Ranking Badminton Tournament-2024.

"Arunachal's sporting future shines bright! Congratulations to Mom Niting on clinching a hat-trick of titles in boys' U-17 & U-19 singles and U-19 doubles at the 3rd Junior State Ranking Badminton Tournament-2024. Also kudos to Laa Anu for winning the girls' U-19 singles title and to all other champions, runners-up, and participants. Keep climbing the success ladder," Khandu tweeted.

The tournament, which concluded in Keyi Panyor district on December 29, showcased exceptional performances across multiple categories. Niting, representing Longding district, dominated his events, defeating district mate Pangdun Pansa in both singles finals before teaming up with him to claim the U-19 doubles title against Lower Siang's Chipe Riram and Marmin Uli.

In the girls' U-19 category, Laa Anu from Kamle district emerged victorious against East Kameng's Jamba Waii. The tournament concluded with MLA Laisam Simai presenting awards to the winners, marking another successful chapter in Arunachal Pradesh's sporting development.