Tachang Phassang, the winner of Mr Arunachal 2023 and Rubaru Mr India, will represent India in the Mr National Universe competition in Bangkok, Thailand.

The event will be held from June 17 to 24, 2024, showcasing international talent and charisma. Phassang’s participation brings pride to Arunachal Pradesh and the nation.

Phassang, known for his grace, talent, and dedication, embodies the spirit of Indian excellence. His journey from winning Mr Arunachal 2023 to clinching the Rubaru Mr India title has been nothing short of inspiring.

As he steps onto the international stage, he carries with him the hopes and best wishes of his supporters.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) of India and the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) of Arunachal Pradesh have both extended their best wishes to Phassang.



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In a message brimming with support, they urged the nation to rally behind Phassang by voting for him. "Best wishes to Tachang Phassang, the remarkable representative from Arunachal Pradesh, as he competes in Mister National Universe in Bangkok, Thailand!" read the statement.

The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh have also shared their excitement, emphasizing the pride Phassang's participation brings to the state and the country. "Tachang Phassang, Mr. Arunachal 2023 and Rubaru Mr. India, will represent India in the Mr. National Universe competition in Bangkok from June 17 to 24, 2024. His participation is a moment of pride for Arunachal Pradesh and India," they stated.

How to Support Tachang Phassang:

1 Visit the social media handles of Mister National Universe on Facebook and Instagram.

2 Find the Mister National Universe Popular Vote 2024 posts and click on INDIA’s picture.

3 LIKE, COMMENT, and SHARE INDIA’s picture to cast your vote.