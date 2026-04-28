Arunachal’s Tai Rina emerges state topper in NSEB 2025

In a remarkable academic achievement, Tai Rina, a student of PM SHRI School, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Tawang, has emerged as the State Topper from Arunachal Pradesh in the National Standard Examination in Biology (NSEB) 2025.

The highly competitive examination, conducted across India and overseas, saw participation from 42,398 students. Among the 302 candidates from Arunachal Pradesh, Tai Rina secured a place in the top 1%, highlighting her academic excellence and dedication to biological sciences.

The NSEB is organised by the Association of Teachers in Biological Sciences under the aegis of the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, aiming to identify and nurture young talent in the field of biology.

Held on November 23, 2025, across 1,705 centres, the examination serves as a gateway for students aspiring to advance to higher-level national and international science competitions.

School authorities credited the achievement to Tai Rina’s consistent efforts and the strong academic environment at the institution. Principal M. L. Meena said the accomplishment reflects both determination and effective mentorship, adding that her success brings pride to the school and sets an example for other students.

The achievement is expected to open new opportunities for Tai Rina to participate in advanced scientific platforms, while also showcasing the growing academic potential of students from the region.