Arunachal’s Tamo Bakhang wins state gold for bravery and service

In a remarkable recognition of courage, dedication and service, Sub-Inspector Tamo Bakhang has been conferred the prestigious Gold Medal by the Arunachal Pradesh Government on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

SI Bakhang is among just two Gold Medal recipients announced by the State Government this year and is the only individual recipient, with the other Gold Medal being awarded to an organisation.

The honour comes at a significant moment in the young police officer’s career, following a series of incidents in which he demonstrated courage and commitment in the line of duty.

In 2025, SI Bakhang was recognised for his bravery during the Hollongi gunfight, where he reportedly confronted alleged drug kingpin Rohit Basumatory.

Earlier this year, Bakhang suffered a serious eye injury during bandh-related unrest near 6 Kilo in Itanagar. According to reports, his vehicle was allegedly attacked with stones while he was proceeding towards the protest site. Shattered glass reportedly caused severe injuries to his eyes, raising concerns over possible partial or permanent loss of vision.

He was initially treated at Niba Hospital before being referred to TRIHMS and subsequently sent to Delhi for advanced medical treatment.

Despite the risks and challenges he has faced while performing his duties, Bakhang has continued to remain associated with policing and public service, earning him one of the State Government’s highest forms of recognition.

The recognition is particularly notable as Bakhang has received the State Gold Medal after around four years of service, marking an early achievement in his policing career.

From confronting armed criminals to sustaining a serious injury while maintaining public order, SI Tamo Bakhang’s journey reflects courage, sacrifice and dedication to duty.